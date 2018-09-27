Picus Security Wins in 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Network Security Scanner Solution of the Year" award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

"The concept of continuous security validation is a powerful approach for ensuring that your organization is as prepared as possible for today's threats," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Through practices such as vulnerability management, penetration testing, firewall configuration management, red teaming and others, organizations can discover critical insights to deliver quick mitigation. The Picus platform stands out in this area specifically, and we are pleased to be able to recognize them for their innovations with a 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award designation."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world.

"In the past years, we've helped major industry verticals including financial services, retailers and government agencies identify and mitigate gaps in security controls," said Volkan Ertürk, Founder and CEO at Picus Security. "As a result, they've started maximizing the utilization of their security infrastructure, considerably increasing operational efficiency and now they can better manage their operational risks."

Picus Security offers "Continuous Security Validation" as the most realistic approach for improving enterprise cyber-resilience. Picus assessments, independent from any vendor or technology, measure the effectiveness of security defenses by continuously using emerging threat samples in production environments, providing the required practical insight to better manage these complex technologies without any impact on running systems.

About Picus Security

Founded in 2013, Picus is backed by Social Capital and ACT-VC, having sales headquarter in San Francisco, USA and office in Ankara, TR. Picus Security is one of the representative BAS Vendors featured in several Gartner reports such as BAS Market Report, Market Guide For Vulnerability Assessment and Hype Cycle for Threat Facing Technologies.

Picus Security Inc. offers a unique Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Platform to enable business-driven agile security operations. Picus' vision is to build an end-to-end easy-to-deploy BAS to help enterprises enhance their security posture by simulating attacks and tuning existing controls.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web, and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

