Picwell Launches Revolutionary Product Aimed at Taking the Guesswork Out of Health Savings Accounts
Interactive HSA provides a gamified experience to health savings account planning, helping employees save money while providing comprehensive education on the benefits of HAS enrollment
Jul 08, 2020, 12:15 ET
PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell is excited to announce today the launch of Interactive HSA, a hands-on planning tool for health savings accounts. Interactive HSA takes the guesswork out of health savings accounts by educating and guiding employees to the appropriate contribution amounts while also helping employers maintain Consumer-Directed health plan (CDHP) strategies.
"Interactive HSA is truly revolutionary in its ability to provide support to both employers and employees simultaneously," says Matthew Sydney, President and CEO of Picwell. "This one-of-a-kind tool will empower employees to better understand their benefits and put themselves in the best financial positions while also supporting overall organizational objectives."
Along with comprehensive education modules, Interactive HSA provides a gamified experience with innovative features such as a contribution slider, per paycheck calculator and tax savings calculator. Within minutes, employees can learn why an HSA makes good financial sense and determine the contribution amounts that will best cover their out-of-pocket medical expenses for the year.
Interactive HSA also benefits employers by helping to drive HSA enrollments and contributions throughout the year. With insights reports provided by Picwell, employers can track outcomes and determine overall success.
The uncertainty surrounding medical benefits is pervasive. According to a recent study, 69% of employees who declined to enroll in an HSA did so because they either don't see any benefits to an HSA or don't understand what they are. Interactive HSA is the first intelligent financial planning tool that specifically helps employees use HSAs to improve their financial health while also supporting employer goals.
To learn more about Interactive HSA, visit www.picwell.com/interactive-hsa
About Picwell
Picwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences. Other solutions support consumerism and high-deductible health plan adoption, consumer engagement, and risk management. Visit www.picwell.com to learn more.
