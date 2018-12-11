PIE by Pizza Inn Expands Texas Presence with Two New Locations

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas is already familiar with Pizza Inn's delicious pizza, now the lucky people of Georgetown and Houston can pick up hot and tasty pies on the go!

Pizza Inn – the brand known as "America's Hometown Pizza Place" – opened two new PIE locations in the Lone Star State bringing the total in Texas to six. PIE gives customers a fast, convenient experience when picking up Pizza Inn's delicious pizza.

Franchisee Yasin Mohammed opened his PIE unit on Dec. 14 in the new travel center at 4610 N. I-35 in Georgetown. The grab and go pizza counter will serve hot and delicious pies daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Earlier this month, Franchisee Nick Mornin brought PIE to Houston at the Zip In Zip Out at 950 Langwick Drive. Pizza will be served during store hours daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Our PIE units have been very successful, and we couldn't be more excited to open two additional locations in the great state of Texas," said RAVE President Bob Bafundo. "PIE's unique quick-serve concept and flexible footprint make it a perfect fit for non-traditional locations like convenience stores, travel centers and airports."

These locations mark the seventh and eighth PIE units system-wide. For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

PIE by Pizza Inn: Convenience is served.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

Contact: Brooke Johnston, Champion Management

972.930.9933; bjohnston@championmgt.com

SOURCE Pizza Inn

