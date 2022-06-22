Pie Insurance Expands Coverage to Alabama and Oregon

Small business owners across 38 states and Washington D.C. now have access to simple and affordable workers' comp insurance

DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today announced small business owners in Alabama and Oregon have access to its workers' comp insurance. Today's expansion increases the company's coverage footprint to 38 states and Washington D.C , representing 89 percent1 of small businesses in the U.S.

Workers' comp insurance is essential for small businesses to keep business owners and employees protected from workplace injuries and accidents. Pie's workers' comp insurance is built specifically for the needs of small businesses—with coverage available directly on Pie's website, through an independent insurance agent, or through a payroll provider—making it easy for the 401,000 small businesses in Alabama, and 387,000 in Oregon to get a quote in 3 minutes and unlock savings of up to 30 percent. By partnering with Pie, insurance agents in those states can quickly serve their small business clients with instant-decisions on 73 percent of class codes through the partner portal.

"Small business owners in Alabama and Oregon make up 992 percent of total businesses in their state, so it's critical they keep their businesses and employees safe and healthy," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie. "Our mission is to enable small businesses to thrive with simple and affordable workers' comp insurance. Small business owners in Alabama and Oregon can now spend less time and money on their insurance, and instead focus on growing their businesses."

Today's expansion into Alabama and Oregon further supports Pie's impressive growth and continued momentum. Most recently the company announced it more than doubled its gross written premium, increased its annualized run rate premium to nearly $300 million, and more than doubled its number of policyholders and insurance agency partners.

Small business owners in Alabama, Oregon and across the country can get a quote directly on Pie's website or ask for one from their insurance agent . Learn more about Pie's customers and the industries served.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and partnered with over 2,800 agencies nationwide.

