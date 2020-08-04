Pie Insurance Launches Partner Portal with Integrated Appetite Checker

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance, one of the nation's leading insurtechs providing workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, today unveiled its partner portal. The portal uses proprietary technology that makes it easier for partner agents to submit their clients for workers' comp coverage and track their status in real time.

The partner portal features an integrated appetite checker and can make automatic decisions on more than 70 percent of class codes. Pie's ability to auto-decide such a high percentage of class codes ensures agents get the information they need faster to better serve their clients.

"This functionality is a game changer for our agency partners," said Dax Craig, president and co-founder of Pie Insurance. "For decades, agents have submitted their clients' information to a carrier and waited up to weeks for an answer to the question, 'can you offer coverage?' By providing automatic bind and decline decisions for our partner agents, Pie is transforming the way agents do business."

The portal's integrated appetite checker enables partner agents to gauge whether their clients fit within Pie's broad appetite. They can seamlessly transition to submitting those clients without having to log into a new system, then see Pie's decisions instantly and track status updates in real time in a convenient dashboard.

"The addition of the partner portal to the Pie Insurance experience really sets them apart," said Garry McDade, workers' comp division director at Morstan General Agency, a division of Hull & Co. "It allows our team to know within minutes if a risk is eligible and if we should expect to receive a proposal. This type of efficiency is key to serving our clients and growing as an organization."

With the addition of the partner portal, Pie Insurance continues to make rapid progress on its mission to automate the entire small business insurance experience from quote to claim.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Denver, the company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience up to 30% savings and outstanding service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best A- (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Gallatin Point Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

