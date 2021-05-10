Pie Insurance named a 2021 leading place to work in Colorado by The Denver Post and The Denver Business Journal. Tweet this

Pie was also selected as a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree by The Denver Business Journal. Nominees were rated based on Quantum Workplace employee-engagement survey results and grouped into categories based on number of employees.

"We are honored to be named a leading place to work by two incredible publications, The Denver Post and The Denver Business Journal," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie Insurance. "Pie has been recognized because of our passionate, hard-working, and fun team members who've embraced our core values since day one. We look forward to adding many more talented Pie-oneers to our team in Colorado in the years to come."

Pie recently announced that it raised a $118 million Series C funding round and will be using the funds to, among other things, continue hiring and further grow its team. To learn more about Pie's culture, benefits and open positions, please visit Pie's career page .

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is modernizing small business insurance by automating the entire experience to provide simple, trusted, and affordable coverage. Pie's unique combination of innovative technology, sophisticated analytics, and industry expertise enables savings of up to 30% for small business owners on AM Best A- (Excellent) rated workers' comp insurance directly through its website or through partner agents. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

