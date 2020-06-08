Pieces Connect Now Available Via Online Purchase to Community-Based Organizations to Help Maximize Their Impact on Those They Serve

DALLAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces, a healthcare AI company, announced today that its industry-leading community referral and case management software, Pieces Connect , is now available as an ecommerce product and can be purchased from the company website.

Pieces Connect is a scalable, cloud-based case management platform that helps organizations to better address the social, economic, and behavioral determinants of health. This transformational solution empowers community-based organizations to fulfill their missions with the support of technology that streamlines workflows, provides case management functionality, improves data capture, and enhances communication across the entire community network, including hospital and healthcare organizations in their community.

"Mission-driven, community organizations are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods and our cities, especially during these challenging times when more people than ever need our help," said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, Founder and CEO of Pieces. "Our goal with Pieces Connect is to make it easier for these critical community resources to execute their programs and maximize their impact— to serve even more clients and help more people help people."

Pieces Connect also helps nonprofits to better manage and track their clients as they receive social services across a community, and fulfills the reporting requirements needed by these organizations to support grant funding. Grant funding has become increasingly important in today's uncertain economic reality as donor support becomes more difficult to obtain and grants may be mission-critical to ongoing operations.

"Pieces is dedicated to supporting our nonprofit clients with the technology that they need to better serve the community. That's why we're thrilled to offer Pieces Connect for purchase on our website," said Fayiaz Chaudhri, President of Pieces. "We firmly believe in empowering our customers with technology – and more importantly, making it easy to access and leverage that technology to make a difference."

To learn more about Pieces Connect, view pricing, and see and how it can benefit your organization, please visit the Pieces website .

About Pieces

Pieces, Inc. is a healthcare artificial intelligence and technology company that connects health systems and the community to address clinical and social determinants of health through community networks and intelligent software and services. Our solution interprets patient information in real-time and connects health systems and community-based organizations to support healthier outcomes, both inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, our tools help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces Predict and Pieces Connect, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health.

