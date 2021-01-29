Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's PACU Foundation donates $6,000 to area charities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that its PACU Foundation donated $2,000 to each of three charities across the credit union's service areas of North Carolina. A total of $6,000 will help meet critical needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic hardships.

The three organizations are:

Financial Pathways of the Piedmont in Winston-Salem . The Foundation's donation will increase the organization's capacity to offer financial literacy classes and free or low cost one-on-one financial counseling and coaching with certified financial counselors to residents of Forsyth County , who struggle with debt, job loss and low wages.

The Foundation's donation will increase the organization's capacity to offer financial literacy classes and free or low cost one-on-one financial counseling and coaching with certified financial counselors to residents of , who struggle with debt, job loss and low wages. Fayetteville Urban Ministry. The donation will provide financial literacy, education, job training and emergency assistance to residents in Cumberland County experiencing economic hardship, with all services provided to clients free of charge.

The donation will provide financial literacy, education, job training and emergency assistance to residents in experiencing economic hardship, with all services provided to clients free of charge. Mooresville Area Christian Mission. The donation will support the mission's efforts to combat poverty in the Mooresville area by helping to advance its NETworX initiative, a national movement that began in North Carolina in 2015 to offer a holistic approach to combat intergenerational poverty.

The PACU Foundation's areas of focus are financial literacy, education and training, and disaster and emergency assistance.

"The PACU Foundation was founded in January 2020, grown out of the desire of the credit union's leadership to increase the credit union's capacity to make a difference in the communities we are privileged to serve. We are honored to support these three organizations, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, Fayetteville Urban Ministry and Mooresville Area Christian Mission, help our most vulnerable families during their financial difficulties," said PACU Foundation President Jean Golden-Rumer.

Golden-Rumer is Piedmont Advantage's Learning Manager, responsible for developing and implementing PACU's training programs, managing internal communications and driving its brand culture.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 within the airline industry, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) now serves member-owners, who reside, work or worship in one of the eight communities it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These eight communities are in Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, Cumberland, Duplin, Iredell, New Hanover and Rockingham counties. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, PACU has 10 branches throughout its service regions and employs a workforce of more than 100.

About PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation was founded in January 2020 to increase Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's capacity to support the communities in the credit union's service regions of North Carolina.

