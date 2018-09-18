Piedmont Natural Gas advises customers on storm-damaged natural gas meters and appliances

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas announced today that crews will begin canvassing neighborhoods to examine natural gas meters for signs of damage caused by Hurricane Florence. Damaged meters will be turned off and inspected and may be fully removed and replaced. Piedmont will notify customers whose natural gas service needs to be temporarily turned off until service can be safely restored.

Additionally, natural gas appliances damaged by Hurricane Florence will need to be inspected for safe operation by Piedmont or a licensed contractor before Piedmont can restore service. Appliances may need to be replaced if an inspection finds they have been damaged by floodwaters and cannot operate safely.

"Piedmont Natural Gas has designed our storm response with the safety of our communities and our employees as our first priority," said Keith Napier, director of natural gas operations for eastern North Carolina. "Although our natural gas system was relatively undamaged by the storm, we know many of our customers are dealing with incredible destruction. Our crews will be working diligently to restore safe, reliable natural gas service to help our communities begin to recover and rebuild."

To help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of natural gas service to customers and communities impacted by Florence, Piedmont asks anyone affected by the storm to please follow these guidelines:

If water enters your home:

Do not attempt to disconnect or work on or around your natural gas meter.

Do not attempt to relight any of your natural gas appliances. Call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 so we can inspect your meter and your natural gas appliances for possible damage.

Do not attempt to clear flood debris from your natural gas meter or from any other natural gas appliance, including your water heater. Call Piedmont for an assessment.

for an assessment. Never use outdoor equipment indoors for cooking or heating. This includes natural gas grills, generators, etc.

If your natural gas appliances are damaged by water:

Natural gas appliances damaged by water may need to be replaced according to manufacturer guidelines and instructions.

When choosing a contractor for repair or replacement of your natural gas appliances, make sure the contractor is licensed, is committed to safety and follows all manufacturer safety guidelines.

You can choose to work with Piedmont Natural Gas, one of our approved Gas Advantage Dealers, or any other licensed contractor to repair or replace damaged appliances.

View a list of Piedmont's Gas Advantage Dealers. (www.piedmontng.com/about/partners/findcontractordealer/home.aspx)

Note that unauthorized repairs can be unsafe and may void your warranty according to manufacturer guidelines.

Call your appliance manufacturer if you are unsure that the work being performed is an approved repair.

If you suspect a natural gas leak (natural gas smells like rotten eggs):

Leave the premises immediately.

Call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 or dial 911.

Call from a neighbor's house or from another location far from the smell of natural gas.

DO NOT use anything electrical that may create a spark; this includes cellphones.

DO NOT operate any light switches.

DO NOT light a match.

DO NOT attempt to locate the source of the leak.

DO NOT attempt to stop the leak.

DO NOT return to the area until Piedmont Natural Gas or the emergency services have declared the area safe.

DO NOT attempt to operate pipeline valves yourself. You may inadvertently cause danger or additional damage.

DO NOT attempt to extinguish a natural gas fire.

Storm-related damage:

If you see or suspect damage to natural gas lines or facilities due to uprooted trees or wind-related damage, call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 or call 911.

Call Piedmont to report natural gas lines that have been uncovered due to flood conditions.

Call 811 before you dig:

Call 811 to have your natural gas lines located and marked (for free) before you remove uprooted trees, rebuild storm-damaged structures or dig anywhere on your property.

Customers with immediate questions or concerns should call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504. Additionally, customers can visit the company's website at piedmontng.com for additional information and storm-related updates.

About Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as power plants, in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and was named by Cogent Reports in 2017 as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Piedmont Natural Gas is a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE :DUK ).

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Stacey Perrow

Office: 704.731.4102 I 24-hour: 877.348.3612

stacey.perrow@duke-energy.com

