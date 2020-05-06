Piedmont Natural Gas donates $50,000 to aid those struggling with utility bills during COVID-19 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas today announced a $50,000 grant to its Share the Warmth program to help low-income households in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piedmont's Share the Warmth program helps neighbors in need pay their energy bills, regardless of their home's energy source – whether it's natural gas, propane, oil or electric. Despite its name, the program is available year-round, in any season.

"Our neighbors need our support more than ever as they work through the impact of this ongoing crisis," said Piedmont Natural Gas Senior Vice President Sasha Weintraub. "Individuals and families are reaching out to our partner agencies in increasing numbers for assistance with their utility bills, and we are sensitive to the ongoing needs of our customers and communities."

Piedmont previously helped fund Share the Warmth through its annual donation of $100,000 earlier this year.

"Piedmont is making this additional contribution to our Share the Warmth program to help those who are facing uncertainty during this unprecedented time," said Barbara Ashford, Piedmont's director of community relations.

Additional measures Piedmont has taken to assist customers who may be faced with hardship due to the pandemic include halting disconnections for nonpayment and waiving late payment fees.

The company also issued a plea to its customers to join its Share the Warmth Round Up program, which authorizes Piedmont to round up a customer's monthly bill to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to Share the Warmth.

During the course of a year, the customer would pay no more than $12 into the fund, and 100% of donations help residents in the community where the money is collected.

Customers can enroll by going to piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth, filling out the form on the back of their bill or calling Piedmont at 800.752.7504.

Since 2003, Piedmont Natural Gas, its customers, the community and the Piedmont Natural Gas Foundation have donated more than $3.7 million to the Share the Warmth program.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont and its parent company, Duke Energy, initially announced $1.3 million in donations by the Duke Energy Foundation to support hunger relief and help local health and human services nonprofits across its service territories. To date, the Duke Energy Foundation has given approximately $3 million in COVID-19 relief funding across its jurisdictions. Piedmont also is matching donations to The Nashville Food Project's Community Cupboard 5-to-1, up to $25,000. For more information on how Piedmont is assisting the community and its customers during the pandemic, visit piedmontng.com/updates.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

