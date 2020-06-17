Piedmont Natural Gas urges customers to stay safe following floods

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas is arming customers with safety tips in the event severe weather floods natural gas meters or appliances in the aftermath of a storm.

"The first thing to remember is if you smell natural gas, get out fast! Once the cleanup begins, your flooded natural gas meter and appliances require special attention from licensed professionals," said Keith Napier, Director of Operations – Eastern Region for Piedmont Natural Gas. "It's our job to be your natural gas experts, so while we're on our way, flood victims can stay safe by keeping these simple tips in mind:"

If water has entered your home or business:

Do not attempt to disconnect or work on or around your natural gas meter.

Do not attempt to repair or relight any of your natural gas appliances yourself.

Do not attempt to clear flood debris from your natural gas meter or from any other natural gas appliance, including your water heater.

Call Piedmont for an assessment by a licensed professional. Natural gas meters and appliances damaged by water may be dangerous and could require replacement.

If you suspect a natural gas leak (natural gas smells like rotten eggs):

Get out fast! Call 911.

Do not use your home phone.

Call from a neighbor's home.

Use a cellphone only if you are outside the home and away from the smell of natural gas.

Do not use anything electrical inside your home that may cause a spark (this includes all appliances, light switches, and cellphones).

Do not attempt to locate the source of the leak.

Do not attempt to stop the leak.

Do not attempt to turn off your natural gas.

Go to piedmontng.com for more severe weather safety tips, or call us at 1.800.752.7504.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

