Pier 59 Studios Files Lawsuit Against Milk Studios For Deceptive Acts In Operating Unsafe Studios

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pier 59 Studios, LLC ("Pier 59") filed a Complaint in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York on February 4, 2020 against Milk Studios, LLC ("Milk") alleging that Milk has engaged in willful deceptive acts and practices by operating an unsafe and non-legal motion picture studio at 450 West 15th Street in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, a renowned building owned by Google. As set forth in the Complaint, the Milk property is non-compliant with basic safety standards, best practices, regulations and zoning ordinances. By avoiding the increased cost of creating a safe setting for motion picture production, Milk has placed itself at a distinct commercial advantage over safe, compliant studios such as Pier 59 in violation of New York law. As set forth in the filing, "Milk's acts are dangerous to public safety, and will continue to endanger the public, including models, actors, photographers, and all other working at the Milk Premises, tenants of the Milk Building, pedestrians and first responders, unless restrained by [the] Court." According to Pier 59's founder and president, Federico Pignatelli, "For too long the public in general and the modeling profession in particular have been forced to work in sub-standard, and in some cases unsafe, conditions, by competitors of ours who have cut corners at the expense of safety. Our lawsuit seeks to remedy that situation." Pier 59 is represented by Foley & Lardner LLP and Tauler Smith LLP. The lawsuit is Pier 59 Studios, LLC v. Milk Studios, LLC, Index No. 650787/2020.

