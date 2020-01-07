NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of three lawyers to partner. Elected to the firm's partnership are Janine Cohen, Dan Terzian and Andrew Wolinsky. "These three lawyers have contributed immensely to the firm's growth and successes, and we are happy to reward their achievement and confirm their places in our litigation force," said John Pierce, Firm Managing Partner.

New Partners

Janine Cohen (Los Angeles) – Janine focuses her practice on general commercial and complex litigation. She has extensive experience in jury trials, bench trial and arbitrations. Her colleagues commend her "preternatural knowledge of California procedure."

Dan Terzian (Los Angeles) – Dan is a commercial litigator who represents global companies and individuals including a United States Congresswoman and "one of the greatest baseball players in the history of the MLB." He is also the Firm's Chief Emoji Officer.

Andrew Wolinsky (New York) – Andrew's broad-based practice includes litigating complex commercial disputes, antitrust, securities and white-collar cases. Additionally, he has extensive experience advising clients on litigation finance transactions. Andrew is a sommelier in his spare time which makes him not unpopular at work parties.

