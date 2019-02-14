Pierce Bainbridge Investigating Potential Class Action Against Wells Fargo In Connection With System Outage

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP is investigating claims against Wells Fargo regarding the system outage that began on February 7, 2019, affecting all or nearly all aspects of the Company's online and physical banking facilities.

The Wells Fargo system outage and related technical difficulties lasted at least into February 8. The system outage:

Prevented customers from accessing accurate information regarding balances and transactions; Prevented and/or delayed the processing of direct-deposit paychecks; Prevented customers from withdrawing funds from ATMs or branch tellers; and Disrupted mobile and internet banking, preventing people and business from accomplishing needed transactions.

According to Wells Fargo, the system outage occurred "due to a power shutdown" at a single company facility that occurred "after smoke was detected following routine maintenance."

Based on these facts, consumers may have legal claims to recover damages caused by the Wells Fargo system outage. If you wish to discuss your rights with our attorneys, please visit our website dedicated to this investigation: https://www.piercebainbridge.com/wells-fargo/

About Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

The attorneys of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP—with a home office in Los Angeles and offices in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.—have collectively recovered more than $3 billion for victims of corporate misbehavior and fraud. Our tireless attorneys have taken major corporations to trial around the country to press our clients' rights.

Attorney Advertising

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

