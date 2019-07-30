Pierce Bainbridge Is Investigating Capital One's Exposure of Over 100 Million Americans' Sensitive Personal and Financial Information

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have a credit card with Capital One or have you applied for one at any time from 2005 to 2019? If so, your social security number and bank account details may have been stolen. Pierce Bainbridge is investigating legal claims to protect your rights and seek financial compensation.

On July 29, 2019, Capital One admitted that personal data from approximately 100 million customers and applicants in the United States were exposed in a data breach. Your bank account information, credit score, and Social Security number may have been taken. Capital One's press release about the data breach acknowledged that the suspect had acquired customers' and applicants' data from "credit card applications, including names, addresses, zip codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income." Capital One also stated that other data was taken, including "credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, contact information."

If you have a Capital One credit card or have applied for one at any time from 2005 to 2019, there is a high risk that your personal information has been stolen. You are encouraged to contact Pierce Bainbridge for additional information about your legal rights and options. Please visit www.piercebainbridge.com/capitalone to contact our attorneys.

