Pierpoint International Named a 2021 Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierpoint International, a global, on-demand technology-driven talent outsourcing solutions provider, offering recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), project recruitment, contingent workforce management, and build-operate-transfer (BOT), is recognized as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® Assessment of RPO Service Providers.

"Pierpoint International is honored to be named on this report for the fourth year in a row," said Alyssa Terrizano, President and COO of Pierpoint International. "We thank our clients for their strong partnership, and their trust in us to hire top talent across the US in a very fierce talent market, but also build teams and business capabilities in emerging global locations. I also want to acknowledge the great work that our seasoned talent consultants are doing on behalf of our clients' mission-critical goals and the incredible talent they have brought forth."