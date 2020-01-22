Pierre Mongin has Joined Greenhill as a Senior Advisor Focused on France

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Pierre Mongin has joined the Firm as a Senior Advisor focused on France. He will be based in Greenhill's Paris office.

Mr. Mongin has had a distinguished career encompassing leadership positions in multiple major French companies, as well as in French government. He has particular expertise in the infrastructure and transport industries. Most recently, from 2015 until late last year, he was Executive Vice President and General Secretary of Engie (a leading French multinational electric utility) in charge of non-regulated French activities, Benelux and Africa. Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of the urban mobility group RATP, from 2006-2015. Earlier in his career he served in several important governmental positions in France.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to bring a leading French industrialist on board as a Senior Advisor to work with Amélie Négrier-Oyarzabal, who recently joined Greenhill to open a Paris office and lead our advisory activities in France. His knowledge of key industry sectors, as well as his broad relationships across French businesses and government, will be invaluable as we seek to accelerate the development of our business in France. Paris is our fifth office in the European market, which we first entered 22 years ago, and we believe we are well positioned to advise major French companies on domestic as well as cross border transactions."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. As previously announced, the Firm expects to open a Paris office shortly, subject to regulatory approval.

