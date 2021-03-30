Piestro and PopID Partner to Enable Face-to-Pay Ease For Artisan Pizza Lovers

The restaurant industry continues to be challenged by shifting consumer attitudes towards health and safety measures. When dining in or out, the 'new normal' has evolved consumer expectations for how food should be cooked, handled and delivered to a table or home. Struggling to keep doors open, food service providers are turning to automation and low-touch solutions to maintain high quality, expedite the time from 'order to fork' and cut down operational expenses. Piestro's approach – a standalone, fully integrated cooking system and dispenser – creates an automated pizzeria that combines the freshest ingredients and custom recipes to build quality pizzas, giving restaurateurs access to the futuristic technology they need to bring delicious meals closer to any door and satisfy consumer demands for fast, hot and delicious menu items.

PopID's advanced facial recognition technology complements Piestro's low-touch automation, speed and access expectations for consumers. Key benefits of the partnership include:

On-site Contactless Ordering and Payment : PopID-compatible Piestro machines will feature full software and hardware integration, allowing customers to select and utilize PopID's PopPay solution as a payment method on the same screen they viewed Piestro's menu and placed their order. Customers can still pay via traditional credit/debit cards if they do not have a PopID account.

: PopID-compatible Piestro machines will feature full software and hardware integration, allowing customers to select and utilize PopID's PopPay solution as a payment method on the same screen they viewed Piestro's menu and placed their order. Customers can still pay via traditional credit/debit cards if they do not have a PopID account. App Ordering and Payment: Piestro customers will be able to use PopID as a payment method on Piestro's app for placing pre-orders for pickup.

Piestro customers will be able to use PopID as a payment method on Piestro's app for placing pre-orders for pickup. Customer Confirmation: For pre-orders made through the Piestro app, customers will have the option of verifying their identity with PopID to retrieve their order. The customer's face can be scanned and authenticated to dispense the pizza.

For pre-orders made through the Piestro app, customers will have the option of verifying their identity with PopID to retrieve their order. The customer's face can be scanned and authenticated to dispense the pizza. 'Powered by Piestro' Integration: For operators that choose to deploy their own branded Piestro machines, they will have the option to integrate PopID into their automated pizzerias.

"As we navigate our way out of the pandemic, the demand for contactless ordering and payment options is not going away any time soon," said John Miller, Chairman of Cali Group. "PopID is the go-to universal gateway for contactless payment applications and will enable Piestro to offer an innovative user experience that exceeds customer expectations. We are thrilled to enter into a partnership that will get pizza lovers their favorite creation faster – all they need is their face to pay."

"Integrating PopID into our system will allow our customers a safe and reliable way to pay for their pizzas while also expediting the overall process from ordering to eating," said Massimo De Marco, CEO of Piestro. "We want our customers to experience our deliciously crafted pizzas as quickly as possible, without sacrificing the quality of the product or their health and safety. PopID does that, and we are excited to partner with them to give customers the payment experience they deserve."

The demand for low-touch concepts and operator solutions that align to pandemic-fueled industry shifts has led to huge interest in Piestro. As a result, the partnership with PopID coincides with Piestro's second funding campaign raise on crowdfunding platform StartEngine . The platform gives more everyday investors an opportunity to tap into the highly watched field of intelligent automation and capitalize on the $46.3 billion U.S. pizza market. Now more individuals can be part of shaping the future of the food industry by investing in intelligent automation.

Piestro is backed by experts in the food automation space. Its lead investor, Wavemaker Partners, is a global venture capital fund with $400M AUM and its studio, Wavemaker Labs, focuses directly on automation. To learn more and invest in Piestro, visit www.startengine.com/Piestro .

About Piestro

Piestro is an automated pizzeria – a standalone, fully integrated cooking system and dispenser – that delivers high-quality artisanal pizzas within 3 minutes. Combining robotics, precision control/actuation and culinary excellence, Piestro creates pizzas full of authentic flavor closer to customers. The company is backed by lead investor, Wavemaker Partners , a global Venture Capital fund with $400M AUM and Wavemaker Labs , a food automation focused venture studio. The company features a seasoned team of food and robotics expertise made up of executives and founders from Miso Robotics, Kitchen United , SBE Entertainment Group , Graze , and Wolfgang Puck . To invest in intelligent automation and shape the future of the food industry, invest in Piestro today by visiting www.startengine.com/Piestro .

About Cali Group

Cali Group is a holding company that comprises significant ownership positions in various technology companies developing software products to digitize and automate the brick and mortar world. Cali Group uses the brands in its restaurant operating division to prove out the viability of new technologies for the restaurant and retail industries. For more information, visit www.thecaligroup.com .

About PopID

PopID is a cloud-based platform that enables merchants to offer consumers the option of authenticating their identity using facial recognition. After registering for the service once, consumers can choose to use PopID for various purposes, including logging into loyalty accounts, receiving personalized food ordering recommendations, processing payments, and entering facilities. Learn more about PopID's vision at PopID.com .

