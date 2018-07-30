Pigment Ink Now Shipping for Primera's LX910 Color Label Printer

Now, a new pigment-based ink cartridge can be quickly and easily installed to produce highly durable, UV-resistant labels. Pigment ink is ideal for applications where sunlight, water and chemicals can come in contact with the printed surface of the labels. Pigment ink, when combined with properly matched substrates, resists these challenging environmental conditions and opens many new applications for desktop color label production, including labels for items that regularly get wet such as bath or shower products, cosmetics, produce, warehouse labels, GHS labels, work-in-progress labels, parking permits, bumper stickers and much more.

"Primera's LX910 Color Label Printer has already become one of the best-selling desktop color label printers globally with its dye-based ink cartridge. We're excited to now also offer a pigment ink cartridge to expand its use into new applications where high levels of durability are required," said Mark D. Strobel, Primera's vice president of sales and marketing. "Even better, LX910 is by far the lowest cost desktop color label printer currently available that can use both dye and pigment ink. We expect that customers will quickly see the benefits and value in having both ink capabilities available to them in one affordable, desktop machine."

Pricing and Availability

LX910 pigment ink, part number 053493, is available now from Primera and its Authorized Resellers and Distributors worldwide. Price per cartridge in the USA is $76.95.

About Primera Technology

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Primera Technology, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty printer manufacturers.

For USA, Canada and Latin America, call 1-763-475-6676, email at sales@primera.com or visit online at www.primera.com.

For Europe, Middle East and Africa, contact Primera Europe GmbH in Germany by phone at +49-(0) 611-92777-0, by e-mail at sales@primera.eu or online at www.primera.eu.

For Asia Pacific, contact Primera Asia Pacific in Australia by phone at +61 3 9798 8720, by email at sales@primera-ap.com or online at www.primera-ap.com.

Notes to Editors: Primera is a registered trademark of Primera Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE Primera Technology, Inc.

