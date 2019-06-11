Pikeville Medical Center Adopts Indoor GPS Technology

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pikeville Medical Center, a 340-bed medical facility located in Pikeville, Kentucky, and Connexient announced plans to deploy Connexient's MediNav Digital Wayfinding solution to help patients and visitors more easily navigate the hospital. Pikeville Medical Center is the largest hospital in southeastern Kentucky, which makes Connexient's wayfinding platform the ideal technology to improve the patient experience and reduce missed and late appointments.

Connexient's Indoor GPS at Pikeville

MediNav provides the most comprehensive outdoor to indoor turn-by-turn digital navigation for hospital patients and visitors. Anyone coming to Pikeville Medical Center will be able to easily locate their point of care, plan their trip to the hospital, save their car location, seamlessly transition inside the facility, and navigate complex hospital hallways as they make their way to their destination.

"We are excited to partner with Connexient," said Al Greenfield, Director of Marketing at Pikeville. "This digital wayfinding technology will help our patients and guests experience a well-orchestrated visit from home to appointment. MediNav will be available to our patients and visitors starting in Q4 2019."

"Pikeville's commitment to patient care is unparalleled," said Mark Green, Connexient CEO and Co-Founder. "Their mission is to provide world class quality healthcare in a Christian environment and MediNav will help them deliver on that mission."

About Connexient:

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNavTM Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

MediNav™ provides dynamic, turn-by-turn indoor navigation, voice prompts, off-route notifications, visual landmark references and popular features such as MeetMe, Parking Planner, and Find My Car. This experience is similar to what billions of users have come to expect in the outdoor world with Google Maps or Waze, but now patients and visitors have an indoor guide to get them from home to their appointment. With 60 hospital sites and 70 million square feet mapped, Connexient is the clear market leader for digital wayfinding in healthcare.

About Pikeville:

Pikeville Medical Center is 340-bed regional referral center and Kentucky's only level II trauma center. PMC offers over 400 services, including every major specialty and many subspecialties, and features the region's most advanced medical technology.

PMC employs approximately 3,000 people and has nearly 400 credentialed healthcare providers.

PMC's mission is to provide world-class quality health care in a Christian environment. For more information, please visit www.pikevillehospital.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Stabile

216262@email4pr.com

646.453.9453

SOURCE Connexient

Related Links

http://www.connexient.com

