Pillar Cowork and Childcare Now Open

In accordance with the Contra Costa county health order , Pillar Cowork reopened on Monday, June 8, 2020. Pillar's top priority is the health and safety of our staff, members, and guests. We are closely following the guidelines and requirements set forth by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), as well as the county and local governments. As such, we have made some modifications to the workspace including:

Reducing density so that all seating is adhering to the 6 feet social distance requirements

Adding new private offices and workspace options to allow for increased isolation

Implementing new hygiene and sanitation guidelines for staff, members, and guests

More information on our new healthy and safety protocols are available at https://pillarcowork.com/health-and-safety-policies-and-procedures-2020/ .

In response to local school districts starting remotely, our childcare services will support elementary-aged students during this atypical back-to-school season. Pillar Kids provides a safe, structured space for children to work through their online classes, as well as technical and academic support. Outside of supporting Zoom classes and school work, Pillar's staff provides opportunities for exploration-driven learning, games, and play.

Pillar remains dedicated to fostering creativity, productivity, and community. Pillar is committed to adapting to our "new normal," providing a safe space where entrepreneurs and small businesses can thrive. Our onsite childcare facility Pillar Kids provides flexible childcare options to support working parents.

About Pillar:

Pillar is a 5,000 square-foot coworking space in Lafayette, CA. Founded by two East Bay mothers, Christina Iguodala and Amirh Davis, Pillar was thoughtfully designed to provide a workspace that is both functional and beautiful, with robust amenities including on-site childcare. Pillar offers flexible workspace and membership options, from reserved desks to private offices to enterprise capabilities, as well as a growing community of entrepreneurs and small businesses coming together in one space.

