PillarRx Consulting, LLC Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx), a leading provider of Pharmacy Benefit Management Consulting, Auditing, and the IPC Copay Assistance Program, announces HITRUST CSF Certification status for information security. The certification covers PillarRx's software platforms: AccuCAST, Insight , Member Matching, Client Management Copay API, and Copay Load API systems hosted by Microsoft Azure, as well as the office buildings and data centers located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's core systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PillarRx in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The comprehensive HITRUST CSF information protection framework has seen widespread adoption across industries while the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program brings a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now a common benchmark to measure organizations' safeguards for sensitive data."

"Being granted certification in the HITRUST Framework confirms PillarRx's ongoing approach towards data security, risk management, and information technology best practices." said Rob Cleek, Vice President of Information Technology at PillarRx. "As we enhance the data offerings and analytical capabilities at PillarRx, our customers can be confident that data security and risk management drive our decision-making process."

For more details about PillarRx's HITRUST Certification, please click https://pillarrx.com/pillarrx-consulting-llc-achieves-hitrust-certification/ to hear a few words from Rob Cleek.

To contact PillarRx, please email [email protected]

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)

PillarRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., provides Auditing Services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting Services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance) and vendor management. The IPC Copay Assistance Program offers reduced plan and member costs associated with specialty drug management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

