PillarRx Consulting, LLC, Announces New Vice President of Information Technology, Rob Cleek

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Cleek has over 16 years of experience in information technology serving the Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM), Retail and Financial industries. Now, as part of the PillarRx team, Rob is using his extensive experience to ensure that scalable and secure IT solutions, and a knowledgeable team, are ready to deliver on the essential insights our customers require.

With PillarRx's significant growth, Rob will lead the company's expansion to provide cutting-edge, secure, technical solutions. PillarRx helps customers maximize their pharmacy benefit program by eliminating wasteful practices without decreasing member satisfaction.

"The PillarRx team is expanding, which is remarkable given the current landscape. Rob is an integral part of the expansion of internal staff, as well as customers and data solution requirements," states Greg Rucinski, Executive Vice President at PillarRx.

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)

PillarRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., provides auditing services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, specialty management programs (copay assistance program), clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance) and vendor management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

