Pillo Health And BLACK+DECKER Partner To Deliver Smart Home Care Companion

The companion robot market is expected to reach $34.1 billion by 2022 and, specifically, the smart home elderly monitoring market is projected to grow 600 percent by 2020 . The Pillo Health technology bringing Pria to life leverages facial recognition and AI, enabling adults to maintain safety, independence and wellness in-home, while providing peace of mind to those who are deeply involved in their care through a mobile app. The device proactively facilitates in-home healthcare management by scheduling up to 28 medication doses, providing reminder alerts, dispensing proper medication at the proper times, and providing the user with fast access to family or caregivers with a simple voice command and built-in camera.

The partnership between BLACK+DECKER, Inc., and Pillo Health to launch Pria direct-to-consumer was executed by Stanley Healthcare, which provides innovative solutions and technology for safer, more secure and more efficient care in senior living. Pria by BLACK+DECKER will employ a comprehensive care platform designed for the 40-plus million adults in the U.S. who act as caregivers to adults aging in place. Pillo Health will market Pillo, its version of the companion, directly to healthcare providers and other organizations that want to revolutionize and improve the health and wellness of patients at home.

"Our goal is to help Pria by BLACK+DECKER address the needs of people who want to improve their quality of life and safety while living in the comfort of their own homes," said Emanuele Musini, co-founder and CEO of Pillo Health. "Together, we're also creating a way for caregivers to connect with loved ones in an impactful way, and broadening our portfolio of home health and wellness products that allow adults to stay in their homes longer thanks to an engaging smart device, mobile app and data catered to their individual needs."

"Pria is the first true home care companion designed specifically to facilitate the wellbeing of independent individuals at home, while providing a platform for caregivers to monitor and manage the delivery of medication and care plans," said Sean O'Brien, director, Health-at-Home Technologies, Stanley Healthcare. "Collaborating with Pillo Health helped us bring Pria to market quickly and collectively address two critical care-focused market segments."

Pria™ by BLACK+DECKER™ is available to consumers on www.okpria.com and through select retail partners for $749.99 for the product and a one year subscription for use. For more information, visit www.okpria.com.

Pillo Health is currently seeking additional partners who are looking for new ways to improve the safety and quality of in-home healthcare. For more information, visit www.pillohealth.com.

About Pillo Health

Pillo Health is a mission-based healthcare solutions provider that empowers organizations to deliver better care into the home with an engaging, HIPAA-compliant, voice-first technology platform dedicated to improving health outcomes. Based in Boston, MA with an engineering team in Genova, Italy, Pillo Health, developer of both Pillo and Pria™ by BLACK+DECKER, supports connections between health organizations, patients and their care teams in order to improve the longevity and quality of life for those managing their health and independence at home. Learn more at www.pillohealth.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.

