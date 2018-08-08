Pillsbury Debuts First-Ever Line Of Doughboy Ugly Christmas Sweaters To Celebrate The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christmas season is upon us, ushering in excitement, celebration and heartfelt memories for families. Of all the fun traditions of the holidays, nothing captures holiday spirit like Ugly Christmas Sweaters with their over-the-top colors and annual parties they inspire. To celebrate the holiday season, the iconic Pillsbury brand is not only warming ovens, but also hearts with the release of the first-ever Pillsbury Ugly Christmas Sweater holiday line.

Pillsbury's Ugly Christmas Sweaters will be available to consumers in two designs that feature the iconic Doughboy taking part in treasured holiday activities.

"We love hearing stories from our consumers, telling us how Pillsbury products are always part of their Christmas memories and traditions," said Cassi Dermody, Marketing Communications Manager for Pillsbury. "Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a new tradition in recent years. As people celebrate Christmas, we wanted our Doughboy to join in on the fun!"

The Doughboy Ugly Christmas Sweaters officially went on sale Wednesday, December 5 and sold out within two hours; however, there is still a chance to get your very own sweater (today only) through a sweepstakes hosted on Pillsbury.com/bakememories.

To add to the fun, Pillsbury is encouraging Doughboy-lovers to "don their Doughboy apparel" during upcoming holiday soirees or in celebration of National Ugly Sweater Day on Friday, December 21, and share on social using #Pillsbury.

For festive recipes, you can try during this holiday season, like the delicious Raspberry-Cream Cheese Candy Cane Crescent Danish, visit Pillsbury.com.

