Pilot Company Announces Year-Round Discount for Military and Veterans at Travel Centers Nationwide Through ID.me

Founded 63 years ago by Jim Haslam, a Korean War veteran, Pilot Company is proud to extend its longstanding support of service members by offering this year-round discount to eligible guests and team members. The discount can be redeemed at participating owned and operated locations, including over 700 Pilot Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers and 680 fast food restaurants in the U.S.

"It is our honor to provide this discount program in appreciation of the military community and all they do for our country," said Haslam. "We are forever grateful to them for their service and this is one way we are able to give back to those who have given so much. This July 4th, let's all take a moment to reflect and thank those who have sacrificed so that we may continue to celebrate our independence."

Pilot Company is using ID.me, an identity verification solution, to make it easy and simple for service members to verify their eligibility in the myRewards Plus™ app. Through the ID.me solution, guests and team members will validate their military status in just a few minutes and once completed, automatically receive the discount when using myRewards TM at checkout.

"We're proud to be supporting this effort by Pilot Company to provide discounts to military community members," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me and Iraq War veteran. "It is incredibly important to give back to the individuals that sacrifice to preserve our way of life."

Once users are verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus™ app, a green military badge will appear on the user's profile page and a permanent saved offer tile will be on the Rewards page of the app indicating the discount is active. The 10% military discount applies to food and beverage purchases, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks, non-alcoholic cooler beverages, hot and cold food items, candy, and snacks.* For more information on the military discount and to download** the myRewards Plus™ app, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

In addition to the new military discount program, Pilot Company gives back to military and veteran organizations that provide education and employment programs to support service members and their families. The company recently donated $100,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment in honor of Military Appreciation Month which will help place nearly 200 veterans into high-quality careers. To learn more about Pilot Company's giving back initiatives, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/terms-and-conditions for details.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Through the company's vast network of fueling locations, Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has more than 46 million members with over 80,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 26 states, multiple federal agencies, and over 400 name brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the highest federal standards and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/.

