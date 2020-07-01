Pilot Company kicks off round-up campaign to support veterans, respond to national coin shortage

The timing of the campaign aligns with a national coin shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Pilot Company continues to provide change as appropriate, the round-up option provides a simple way for guests to instead donate their change to support military veterans. Due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, veterans are urgently seeking employment and the Endowment's grantee organizations recently reported a major increase in demand for their services and support.

"As we celebrate the Fourth of July, it's important to recognize those who serve and protect our country," said James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Company and veteran. "Pilot has had a long history of giving back to veteran-related causes, including the Call of Duty Endowment. We are honored to partner with them again through this round-up campaign to assist veterans in finding high-quality careers. The change in your pocket can add up to life-changing support for our nation's service men and women."

Throughout the course of the two-week campaign, guests are invited to visit any of the 700 company-operated stores in the U.S. to participate, including Pilot and Flying J travel centers and restaurants, EZ Trip, Mr. Fuel, Stamart and Pride locations*. Guests will be prompted at checkout to round-up their purchase** or make a donation of another amount. When guests donate, 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Call of Duty Endowment to help veterans prepare and transition to civilian careers.

"We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and generosity of Pilot Company and their guests, who are helping us ensure high quality employment for veterans during these very difficult times," said the Call of Duty Endowment's executive director, CAPT Dan Goldenberg, US Navy (Ret.). "Every dollar raised goes directly to helping veterans find meaningful employment."

The donations made during this campaign and Pilot Company's previous $100,000 donation in 2019 for Veterans Day will help support the Endowment's ambitious goal of getting 100,000 veterans back to work by 2024.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about. For nearby travel center locations to donate, download the Pilot Flying J app***. More information on Call of Duty Endowment is available at callofdutyendowment.org.

*Through July 12, round-up donations made at Knoxville-area Pilot Convenience Stores will benefit The Pat Summitt Foundation to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

**Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

***Standard data rates may apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps interstate travelers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in North America. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. More information on locations and amenities are available on the Pilot Flying J app. For additional information about Pilot Company and its commitment to team members and giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

SOURCE Pilot Company