Pilot Flying J Invites Guests to Celebrate Coffee Day with Free Coffee

"Whether you love classic Pilot House coffee, a new seasonal fall flavor, hot or iced coffee, we can all agree that the 'best coffee on the interstate' is even better when it's free," said Shannon Johnson, VP of food innovation for Pilot Flying J. "Use the free coffee offer in the app and be your own barista with our delicious coffee and wide variety of creamers, syrups and toppings."

Guests can enjoy their choice of Pilot Flying J's exclusive line of premium coffee varieties, brewed on demand as hot or iced with bean-to-cup for the freshest coffee possible.

This is the perfect time to try Pilot Flying J's latest coffee menu additions, including the limited time single-origin Peruvian and the new all-naturally flavored Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew. Brewed with only five ingredients, this all-natural flavored coffee is brewed longer resulting in a sweet, rich taste. Guests also can pick up the limited-time Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino at select locations to satisfy those pumpkin cravings.

Can't decide between all the great options? Free coffee does not end on National Coffee Day. Guests can receive a second free cup of coffee using the Pilot Flying J app on Sept. 30 in celebration of Driver Appreciation month. As the Pilot Flying J thanks the professional truck drivers who drive America's economy, all guests can enjoy a free cup of coffee in their honor.

Download the Pilot Flying J app* to find nearby Pilot and Flying J locations and to save money with exclusive offers like National Coffee Day and daily deals on popular food and drinks.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, a nationwide network of 32 Truck Care service centers with roadside assistance, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

