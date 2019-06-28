Pilot Flying J to Open 6 Locations in West Texas to Serve Oil Communities

"We're committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Texas and across the nation," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "We continue to invest in new stores located strategically across the country to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways. By expanding our network in the Permian Basin, we hope to better serve the exponential growth and rising traffic in the region."

In June, the company is celebrating the grand openings of a Flying J Travel Center in Kermit, Texas and two Pilot Travel Centers located in Monahans and Midland, Texas. The new locations will add approximately 150 jobs and contribute more than $6.4 million in state and local tax revenue as a result of its increased presence in the state. Later this year, Pilot Flying J will open three more locations in Odessa, Midland and Andrews, Texas.

The new travel centers offer area residents, professional drivers and the traveling public everyday conveniences including fresh food, fuel, and a variety of products for quick shopping needs. Store amenities include:

Pilot Flying J #1206 –

700 E. Hwy. 302

Kermit, TX 79745 PJ Fresh

Dunkin' Express

81 truck parking spots

8 diesel lanes and 12 gas fueling positions

8 showers

Driver's Lounge

CAT scale

Western Union Pilot Travel Center #1145 –

11501 State Hwy. 191

Midland, TX PJ Fresh

Dunkin' Express

40 truck parking spots

7 diesel lanes and 16 gas fueling positions

5 showers

Public Laundry

CAT scale

Western Union Pilot Travel Center #1205 –

4840 E. I-20

Monahans, TX 79756 Dunkin' Express

Mama Deluca's

Subway

79 truck parking spots

7 diesel lanes and 10 gas fueling positions

5 showers

CAT scale

Western Union

Guests can plan their stops and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a 3-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on food and beverages.

In honor of Pilot Flying J's history of giving back and commitment to fueling life's journeys, the company is donating $15,000 to benefit technology programs at the local school districts in Kermit, Monahans and Midland, Texas.

"Pilot Flying J is honored to be a part of the West Texas community and to contribute to the local school districts," said Matt Testa, vice president of operations for Pilot Flying J. "We invite residents and those traveling through the West Texas region to visit our new locations. Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities."

The combined network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America serves more than 1.6 million customers daily. To find the nearby locations, visit pilotflyingj.com/store-locator/.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

