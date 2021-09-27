Pilot Freight Service Acquires Franchise Locations In Strategic Markets

Pilot Freight Services acquired franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Oklahoma. Tweet this

"We are truly excited to welcome these long-term franchises to the Pilot corporate team and are confident these tenured teams will continue to contribute to the long-term growth of the company," Zach Pollock, chief executive officer of Pilot Freight Services.

Backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), Pilot has acquired 35 franchise locations over the last four years and completed the acquisitions of Manna Freight Systems in 2018, DSI Logistics in 2021, and American Linehaul Corporation in 2021. As a result of these acquisitions, Pilot has transformed into a nearly 100% company-controlled model.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 96 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company's freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot's full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot's logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management.

Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with ten investment professionals and six Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL's core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.

ABOUT BCI

With C$199.6 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; public equities; private equity; infrastructure; renewable resources; real estate; and commercial mortgages. BCI's clients include public sector pension plans, insurance, and special purpose funds. BCI's private equity program, with C$20.7 billion of assets under management, has a well-diversified portfolio comprised of direct and fund investments. The team brings industry expertise with more than 40 investment professionals investing across financial and business services, healthcare, industrials, consumer, and TMT sectors. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.

