Pilot Freight Service Acquires Kansas City Franchise

GLEN MILLS, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide transportation and logistics services provider backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Corporation (BCI), has acquired the company's Kansas City franchise. The station and employee base will be seamlessly integrated into Pilot's corporate organization effective April 1. Over the last three years, Pilot has acquired 29 franchise locations and now manages over 90% of the stations in the Pilot network.

The Kansas City franchise is an attractive asset due to its strategic location and the station's service-first and customer-focused reputation. All employees and leadership will join the corporate team and continue to support operational efforts and local, national and global sales teams. The acquisition will further enhance Pilot's operational control over its nationwide network.

"We are happy to welcome the Kansas City franchise to the Pilot corporate team and are confident they will continue to play an instrumental role in the long-term growth of the company," Zach Pollock, chief executive officer of Pilot Freight Services.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 96 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company's freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot's full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot's logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot's online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL's core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.

ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia's public sector and one of Canada's largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients' risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI's private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.

