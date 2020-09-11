Pilot Light Kicks Off Its 10-Year Anniversary Celebration with FEED YOUR MIND at home

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Light, a not-for-profit started in 2010 by award-winning Chicago chefs Jason Hammel, Paul Kahan, Justin Large and Matthias Merges, will host its eighth annual Feed Your Mind Gala as the virtual event "FEED YOUR MIND at home," on Friday, November 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This premiere fundraising event typically features a unique dining experience led by various award-winning Chicago chefs at a private venue in Chicago. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be virtual and free, giving participants across the nation an opportunity to join Pilot Light in celebrating their 10th anniversary. FEED YOUR MIND at home will be an engaging and entertaining evening led by the Pilot Light's founding chefs, featuring an exclusive, interactive cocktail demonstration and celebrity guest appearances. A professional auctioneer will guide participants through a virtual live auction, premium raffle and paddle raise. Tickets, which will be available on September 17th, are free but required.

Feed Your Mind is Pilot Light's most important annual fundraising event. The 2019 Feed Your Mind Gala was the most successful to date, raising $590,000. This funding has allowed Pilot Light to respond to the most pressing needs of communities impacted by COVID-19, while meeting the needs and mission of the organization.

Registration will be available starting September 17th at https://event.gives/fymah.

Pilot Light is a not-for-profit organization that supports students as they learn and advocate for healthy choices by bridging the lessons they learn in their classrooms to the foods on their lunch trays, at home and in their communities. The organization accomplishes its mission by partnering directly with classroom teachers to weave food education into everyday subjects such as English, math, social studies and science. In the 2020-21 school year, Pilot Light welcomed 18 pre-K–12th grade teachers to its Food Education Fellowship, where they will receive training and support to deliver weekly food education to their students and serve as ambassadors of the mission. Pilot Light's free food education lessons and family resources can be found on its digital Food Education Center. Learn more about Pilot Light at www.pilotlightchefs.org.

