Piloting Teams While Under Pressure - Carey Lohrenz to Keynote at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022 in Las Vegas

Veteran fighter pilot, leader and author will empower attendees to overcome obstacles and create a positive impact within their cybersecurity teams

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Carey Lohrenz, one of the first U.S. female fighter pilots, will provide "Lessons in Leadership" as a keynote speaker during (ISC)2 Security Congress 2022 in Las Vegas and live online. Lohrenz's keynote at the conference, taking place between October 10-12, is part of a program of sessions devoted to the latest topics in cybersecurity.

Lohrenz broke barriers as the first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the United States Navy and has flown missions worldwide. She knows what it takes to win in high-pressure moments while overcoming obstacles. She is the author of two best-selling books, "Fearless Leadership" and "Span of Control," and as a consultant helps lead high-performing business teams to Prepare, Perform and Prevail.

"Carey Lohrenz knows that working in a fast-moving, dynamic environment, with inconsistent execution can lead to disastrous results; but she has proven to thrive under pressure and overcome difficulties like so many of our attendees," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "I believe Carey's experience shattering gender barriers and leading others to reach their full potential will encourage and empower our attendees to challenge convention and break down barriers for themselves and others in the cybersecurity industry."

(ISC)² Security Congress will take place in-person at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and live online, featuring more than 100 educational and thought leadership sessions covering the hottest cybersecurity topics and issues. These include cyber liability, quantum computing, ICS/critical infrastructure, Zero Trust principles, ransomware, workforce trends, remote workforce security, supply chain security, artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and many more, delivered by esteemed industry and practitioner speakers. (ISC)² members can earn 20+ continuing professional education credits at the onsite event with an All-Access Pass and 17+ credits with a Virtual Only Pass. Early Bird registration is available through September 16.

For more information on (ISC)² Security Congress 2022, including the session program and how to register, please visit: https://congress.isc2.org/

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

