PINC Named 2020 Food Logistics' Top Green Provider

UNION CITY, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named PINC to the Top Green Providers list for 2020.



Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.



Founded in 2004, PINC is the number one provider of real-time visibility and automated yard orchestration to the food and beverage industry. PINC Yard Management System is deployed at hundreds of facilities worldwide. During one of the most challenging years of this century, PINC YMS has enabled the largest food and beverage companies to achieve their sustainability goals while improving on-time in-full deliveries, building stronger relationships with carriers, and reducing overall transportation costs.



"Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers' supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.



"We've been delivering on the promise of Sustainability since the day the company was founded," said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. "Utilizing our automated orchestration capabilities, food and grocery customers have been able to dramatically impact their overall carbon footprint in their operations by avoiding empty miles, right-sizing yard truck capacity, optimizing refrigerated trailer utilization and turning over-the-road drivers faster."



About PINC:



PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.



About Food Logistics:



Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain, and other industries with print, digital, and custom products, events, and social media.



