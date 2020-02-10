PINC named 2020 MHI Innovation Award Finalist

UNION CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC, the number one provider of digital yard management and inventory robotics solutions to the world's leading brands, is honored to be named as one of the four finalists in the New Product Category for the 2020 MHI Innovation Award with PINC AIR.

Since 2004 and with hundreds of locations deployed around the globe, PINC Yard Management System helps the largest global companies to identify, locate, and move inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. PINC is now scaling up its recently announced PINC Aerial Inventory Robot (AIR) solution. PINC AIR allows companies, large and small, to apply industrial-grade autonomous drone technology, coupled with computer vision technology, artificial intelligence, sensors, and cloud computing, to significantly improve accuracy, speed, and safety of collecting warehouse inventory levels.

MHI announced the finalists for the 2020 MHI Innovation Awards last week. After receiving 155 submissions for this year's awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on the concept, value, and impact.

"PINC pioneered this technology and solution and being recognized by one of the largest industry organizations in the world for that is very flattering," commented Matt Yearling, PINC's CEO. "Our goal is to illuminate the supply chain blind spots by combining PINC's best-selling yard management solutions with our highly-effective aerial inventory robots to enable organizations to achieve unseen agility in managing and orchestrating inventory."

On Monday, March 9th, 2020, PINC and finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at MODEX 2020. The winners in each category will be announced at MODEX 2020 on March 11th during the MHI Industry Night. PINC is an exhibitor at MODEX 2020, and the company will be providing live demonstrations of PINC Yard Management System and PINC Aerial Inventory Robots at booth number 8281.

ABOUT PINC

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

ABOUT MHI

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling, logistics and supply chain equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers. The association sponsors trade events, such as ProMat and MODEX to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals on the productivity solutions provided through material handling and logistics.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12809467

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PINC

Related Links

http://www.pinc.com

