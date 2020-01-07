PINC Named to Food Logistics' 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has selected PINC, the number-one provider of yard management systems and inventory robotics solutions to the food and beverage sector, to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serve as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

Yard management is a critical linkage in logistics management practices and has a significant impact on the overall efficiency of the supply chain. PINC has worked closely with industry-leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, 3PLs, and carriers for the past fifteen years delivering important wins in distribution environments where efficiency, agility, and flexibility are a must. Today, hundreds of facilities around the globe use PINC Yard Management System and PINC Aerial Inventory Robots to gain visibility, increase operational efficiency, improve sustainability, and reduce costs.

"Whether you're using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry," remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer."

"When our customers deploy our yard management automation and autonomous warehouse drone solutions, they are confident that their warehouse and transportation teams will achieve the visibility and velocity they require to deliver on their customers' expectations," said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. "We would like to thank the Food Logistics' team and readers for this recognition. This is another validation of the value we deliver to our customers in the global food supply chain."

About PINC

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

