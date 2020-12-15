PINC Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

UNION CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, has selected PINC, the leader in digital yard solutions, as a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

Founded in 2004, PINC is the number one provider of real-time visibility and automated yard orchestration to the world's leading companies. PINC Yard Management System is deployed at hundreds of facilities worldwide. During one of the most challenging years of this century, PINC digital YMS has enabled the world's largest companies to achieve their sustainability goals while improving on-time in-full deliveries, building stronger relationships with carriers, and reducing overall transportation costs.

"This year's 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain."

"By focusing on automating processes, minimizing equipment and fuel consumption, and eliminating deadhead miles, PINC is continuously helping organizations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, their overall carbon footprint, and enabling them to achieve their sustainability goals," said Rafael Granato, Vice President of Marketing at PINC. "We are extremely excited about this recognition in 2020. This has been an extremely challenging year for the supply chain industry. We would like to thank all our customers and the Supply and Demand Chain Executive team for this award."

About PINC

PINC is the number one provider of digital yard management solutions to the world's leading brands. PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

