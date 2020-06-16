PINC Receives Significant Growth Equity Investment From Accel-KKR

UNION CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC, the leader in digital yard™ solutions, today announced that it has secured a significant growth equity investment from Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm. The investment will fuel PINC's momentum in becoming a global category leader in supply chain management software through strategic acquisitions and a focused organic growth plan.



Gartner has estimated supply chain management software to be a $17 billion addressable market growing at approximately 10% a year. However, with 66% of logistics budgets spent on moving only 10% of total inventory, the remaining 90% of inventory at rest is not optimized for bottom-line impact and efficiency gains.



Since its founding in 2004, PINC has been a pioneer in providing real-time visibility and workflow orchestration to yard operations across distribution centers and manufacturing plants worldwide – achieving Gartner's "best of breed" status in this category. PINC's platform is currently utilized by an array of Fortune 1000 enterprises and gives companies a cost-effective way to move inventory faster and optimize their supply chain.



"As global trade and consumer demands drive more complexity, effective yard management has quickly become pivotal in robust supply chain management practices," said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. "The linkage between transportation and warehousing needs to be more seamless when complexity increases, and strong digital yard management can be a major operational cost driver in improving inventory management, labor costs, asset utilization, sustainability and facility costs. Together with Accel-KKR and its deep domain expertise in supply chain management technology, PINC is well-positioned to become a category leader in a fast-growing field, and ultimately serve the market and our customer base with more innovations and strategic acquisitions. We are tremendously excited about the company's future with Accel-KKR."



"We are thrilled to welcome Matt and the PINC team to the Accel-KKR portfolio," said Park Durrett, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "Our firm has a strong track record of investing in and building successful supply chain software businesses, and we look forward to doing the same with PINC."



"While transportation and warehouse management have been the focus of supply chain management tech spend over the last decade, there is now substantial demand for the digitization of the yard," said Andrew Zbella, Vice President at Accel-KKR. "PINC is truly best in class and poised to solve complex and costly inventory management problems for customers whose businesses could grind to a halt with the smallest hiccup in their supply chain."



"Indeed, there has not been a more important test of PINC's capabilities than during this unprecedented time of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. PINC supported numerous essential Fortune 1000 companies seamlessly despite a massive surge in volume and velocity, ensuring that these organizations have been able to serve their end customers under challenging circumstances," Accel-KKR's Durrett added. "PINC perfectly embodies the kind of investment that Accel-KKR seeks: mission-critical software in an enduring industry with compelling growth opportunities led by a strong management team."



