Pinch A Penny Pool Patio And Spa Breaks Into San Antonio Market

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, the world's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, reported the opening of its first San Antonio, Texas location at 22250 Bulverde Road. Pinch A Penny's entrance into the San Antonio market is fueled by the company's aggressive Texas growth plans and comes on the heels of its ongoing growth throughout the state. The new San Antonio store is owned by first-time franchisees Aaron and Madison Thompson, who previously operated Clear Blue Pool Supply for more than five years in the same space before converting it into a Pinch A Penny retail and service location.

"With five years experience owning a pool service company under our belts, we were looking to join an established brand with the expertise we needed to take our business to the next level of success. Pinch A Penny has been recognized as an industry leader for more than 40 years, and once we were introduced to its wealth of resources and best-in-class proprietary products, we knew we couldn't pass up the opportunity to come onboard," said Aaron Thompson, owner of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa of San Antonio. "The support system in place for franchisees helped us seamlessly covert our previous pool business into our new Pinch A Penny store, and we're thrilled to be bringing an exceptional retail and service brand to the San Antonio community."

Since 2018, Pinch A Penny has seen tremendous success in Texas and plans to leverage that momentum in the upcoming year to continue growing the brand's footprint throughout the state. In addition to the new San Antonio store, Pinch A Penny also recently announced the opening of its latest conversion in Kingwood, Texas, and will be accelerating its expansion strategy over the next several months in key markets in the Lone Star State.

"In the past year alone, Pinch A Penny's expansion efforts in Texas have been a tremendous success, and we have no doubt that the brand will resonate with the San Antonio community just as it has in Houston and Dallas," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa. "We know that for our franchisees, time is money, which is why our conversion process was designed to be as efficient and seamless as possible. Our San Antonio location is a direct reflection of that innovation in action, and we look forward to continuing to expand our franchise network and helping more local business owners throughout Texas take their operations to new heights by joining the Pinch A Penny family."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa of San Antonio will serve customers Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the new San Antonio store, call 210-495-7777 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/TX/San-Antonio.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 and FranchiseBusinessREVIEW's 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

