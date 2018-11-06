Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa Records More Than 40 Years of Positive Sales and Propels Expansion in 2018

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, the world's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that it reported significant growth in 2018, opening 10 new locations and signing 30 franchise agreements, as well as marking another year of positive sales growth. Throughout the year, the company accelerated its aggressive growth strategy in Texas, expanding its footprint in key target markets throughout the state, including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. This ongoing success has fueled a surge in franchise development for the brand and positioned it for further expansion in 2019.

"Pinch A Penny has continued to experience positive growth and same-store sales increases amid a rapidly evolving segment, and our significant achievements in 2018 reinforce the brand's position as a leader in the retail and service segments," said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa. "Looking forward to 2019 and beyond, we're eager to leverage this momentum and accelerate our growth plans in Texas and the Southeast. Pinch A Penny's proven business model and rich company history make it one of the strongest franchise opportunities available today, and we'll continue to attract new operators interested in joining our brand's explosive expansion in their communities."

Fueled by the success of its new store openings in the Dallas and Houston markets, Pinch A Penny is accelerating its growth plans for Texas in 2019. In addition, the company is propelling its growth throughout the Southeast, with plans to further expand its footprint in both Georgia and Louisiana.

"One of the things we're most proud of is that Pinch A Penny has not closed a single store in more than 25 years, which we attribute to our outstanding franchisee operators, extensive market research capabilities, and a solid understanding of where our brand will resonate. The success we've experienced in Florida and Texas lays a blueprint for our continued expansion throughout the South," added Arrowsmith.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the Franchise Times Top 200+ list, FranchiseBusinessREVIEW's 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards and 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

CONTACT:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa

Related Links

http://www.PinchAPenny.com

