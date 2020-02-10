Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Accelerates Aggressive Growth Strategy For Texas Amid Ongoing Success

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that it is accelerating its development efforts in Texas on the heels of another successful year of growth, with 2019 resulting in the brand's continued expansion in key markets including San Antonio, Plano and Kingwood. Since making its entry into Texas in 2016, Pinch A Penny has experienced a surge in franchise development, driven by an increased demand for pool products and services across the state, as well as the brand's longstanding reputation and success with strong unit-level economics.

Over the past four years, Pinch A Penny has grown its Texas footprint to 17 locations with an additional location slated to open in the Houston market next month. The brand's accelerated development throughout the state is fueled by its ongoing success, achieving another year of positive growth in 2019 and continually garnering industry accolades reinforcing its position as the leading franchise concept in the pool service and retail segment today.

"Since breaking into Texas only four years ago, we have experienced remarkable success in the state and 2019 was no exception. We opened four new stores throughout Texas last year, including a store in Plano that became one of the most successful openings in our company's history, setting a new benchmark for future openings and showcasing the tremendous demand and business opportunity that exists here for our brand," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. "Building upon this momentum, our plan is to utilize our 45 years of industry expertise and in-depth market research as a blueprint for our continued growth throughout Texas, including large metropolitan areas like Dallas and Houston."

To deepen visibility and support the brand's rapid development statewide, Pinch A Penny executives will be attending leading franchise trade shows and conferences in the region throughout February, including the Great American Franchise Expos in Dallas and Houston, February 15-16 and February 22-23, respectively, as well as the Austin Franchise Show on February 29-March 1. At each event, prospective franchisees will have the opportunity to learn more about the brand's attractive investment opportunity while meeting leadership face-to-face in an intimate setting for business development.

"At Pinch A Penny, we value our diverse system of franchisees, who join us from all walks of life, bringing unique perspectives that only enrich our brand. We are a family-based company built upon a collaborative environment, which is why we prioritize meeting candidates in arenas that foster interaction. We look forward to meeting with prospective franchisees at the various trade shows coming up throughout the month and further discuss opportunities with our brand," added Arrowsmith.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

