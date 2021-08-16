Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Expands Texas Footprint With 20th Store Opening In The State

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Lake Arlington, Texas. Located at 4407 Little Road Suite 680, the new store marks the brand's fourth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and 20th overall in the state of Texas.

Behind the Lake Arlington opening is first-time franchising duo, Rob Stafford and Tim Brandle, with a combined three decades of retail industry experience. After Brandle was laid off from his Retail Merchandise Management position due to the pandemic, the team was prepared to take destiny into their own hands and identify a business venture of their own. As pool owners, Stafford and Brandle historically had a hard time finding quality pool service in their local area and, soon enough, stumbled upon Pinch A Penny as a viable franchise opportunity to provide their community with trusted pool care where pool builds were growing at an exponential rate.

"Although the past year was filled with quite a few surprises, I am grateful it led Rob and I to pursue our dreams in business ownership. After being laid off, I was attracted to the qualities a franchise model offered and wanted to join a brand that not only showcased recession-resistant traits but also supported my partner and I in our operations. While we have a vast background in retail, this is our first venture as franchisees, and it was so refreshing to find Pinch A Penny was backed by decades of success and offered world-class training, marketing support, financing, and more," said Tim Brandle, owner of Pinch A Penny Lake Arlington. "While there are other Pinch A Penny locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, our store will be the first within the Arlington area, where pools are popping up everywhere. We are looking forward to expanding the brand's presence in our city and officially opening our doors to the community."

The Lake Arlington store continues an aggressive development pipeline for the brand throughout Texas. Earlier this year, Pinch A Penny debuted in the Houston suburb of Conroe shortly followed by an announcement to pre-build a location available for purchase in the Fort Worth neighborhood of North Richland Hills, resulting from an increased demand for pool supplies and services across the state. Looking ahead, the pipeline will continue with an additional store slated for The Woodlands in the Houston metro area later this week.

"Texas has always been on our radar as a target market, and in the past year Dallas-Fort Worth has experienced the highest volume of pool construction in the state. The continued demand for pool services in Texas creates a very strong opportunity for our franchisees, paired with the brand's multiple revenue streams within retail, pool cleaning, and backyard services," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "As a result, we are proud to continuously be ranked by Franchise Business Review as a top recession-proof franchise and partner with new franchise owners, such as Rob and Tim, looking to begin their business ownership journey with a trusted and proven concept."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Lake Arlington will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the new Lake Arlington store, call 682-216-5725 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PinchAPennyArlington/.

With more than 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool store operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

