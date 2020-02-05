Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Kicks Off 45th Year With Opening Of New Florida Location In North Englewood

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in North Englewood, Florida. Located at 1865 Englewood Road, the new store is owned and operated by Lee and Pam Poore and marks the brand's second Englewood-area location, 230th overall in Florida. Pinch A Penny's accelerated development throughout the state comes on the heels of a successful 2019 where the brand achieved yet another year of positive growth.

"When we learned about Pinch A Penny from an existing owner, we immediately loved what we heard and knew it was something we wanted to be a part of. Coming from backgrounds unrelated to pools or pool service, we were relieved to find that many of the brand's most successful franchisees don't have those types of backgrounds either and that Pinch A Penny had best-in-class training that would provide us with the tools we needed in order to be successful in the business," said Lee Poore, owner of Pinch A Penny of North Englewood. "We're so excited to begin our next chapter with a company like Pinch A Penny that encourages community involvement and we look forward to what's to come."

Now in its 45th year of business, Pinch A Penny continues to be a swimming pool franchise category leader and is the only brand to provide franchisees with three viable revenue streams, which has translated to more than 40 years of positive growth and a industry-high AUV of $1.2 million. The brand's growth in the greater Englewood area reflects its aggressive franchise development efforts throughout Florida and other states in the Southeast, as well as the state of Texas.

"Two common threads that all our franchisees share is a desire to provide an exceptional customer experience and a passion for their local communities. Lee and Pam having diverse backgrounds in the fishing charter business and bookkeeping respectively shows how Pinch A Penny can be a fit for anyone who shares our brand's family- and community-centric values," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "Pinch A Penny's need-based business model is an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to enter the next phase of their lives, and can be substantiated by the various industry accolades we received in 2019 and early this year, including ranking #150 on Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, as well as being named a best franchise for women and vets by Franchise Business Review."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa of North Englewood will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the new North Englewood store, call 941-828-1440 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/englewood-fl-252.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

