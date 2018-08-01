PINC's CEO, Matt Yearling, accepted into Forbes San Francisco Business Council

UNION CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC, the leader in robotics, drones, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the supply chain and logistics industry,has been accepted into the Forbes San Francisco Business Council, an invitation-only community for business leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Forbes San Francisco Business Council has its own criteria for acceptance, which includes business growth metrics (such as annual revenue) and the member's personal achievements and track record (such as business awards and community recognition). In addition, an application review process ensures that only the highest caliber professionals are accepted.

Matt Yearling is a seasoned executive and joined PINC as Chief Executive Officer in 2013. Matt has an extensive executive track record of developing market leading ERP, CRM, Supply Chain, and Security solutions for companies including Oracle, Symantec and Sage. Yearling holds a H.N.D. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Plymouth, England, and a M.S. in Technology Management from Pepperdine University.

"I am flattered by this invitation by the Forbes San Francisco Business Council," said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. "We are living in exciting times because drones, robotics and artificial intelligence are reaching mainstream adoption enabling products to get faster to consumers. I am really looking forward to contributing to the community with original and thought provoking ideas."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Matt Yearling into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

