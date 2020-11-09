PINC's Rafael Granato accepted into Forbes Communications Council

UNION CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Granato, Vice President of Marketing at PINC, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Since its founding in 2004, PINC has been a pioneer in providing real-time visibility and workflow orchestration to yard operations across distribution centers and manufacturing plants worldwide – achieving Gartner's "best of breed" status in this category. PINC's platform is currently utilized by an array of Fortune 1000 enterprises and gives companies a cost-effective way to move inventory faster and optimize their supply chain.

Rafael is an entrepreneurial marketing executive with more than fifteen years of experience and a successful track record in transforming startups into successful brands and businesses. Most recently, Rafael was instrumental in the acquisition of PINC by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm.

Granato was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Rafael Granato into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"I am flattered to be joining the Forbes Communications Council," said Rafael Granato, Vice President of Marketing at PINC. "Since attention has become a commodity, effective marketing and communications have become critical to any successful organization. Over the years, PINC became the leader in its industry category and continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and a focused organic plan. I'm looking forward to sharing some of the lessons learned, best practices, and contributing to such a great community."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT PINC

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. To learn more, visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12845918

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PINC

Related Links

https://www.pinc.com/

