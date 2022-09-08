Pine Honey Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% by 2026, Increasing Awareness about Gluten-free Food Products is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market - Technavio

Sep 08, 2022, 03:45 ET
The pine honey market report is segmented by the Product (conventional pine honey and organic pine honey) and Geography (the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America)
Technavio's report extensively covers the pine honey market segmentation by product (conventional pine honey and organic pine honey) and geography (the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America).
- Revenue Generating Segment - The pine honey market share growth in the conventional pine honey segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional pine honey was the largest segment of the global pine honey market by revenue in 2018. The low price of conventional pine honey products as compared to organic pine honey products is one of the main factors that will support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Regional Highlights - 79% of the market's growth will originate from the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period. South Africa is the key market for pine honey market in the Middle East and Africa. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing production of pine honey in the region will facilitate the pine honey market growth in the Middle East and Africa over the forecast period
- Growth in organized retailing globally is one of the major drivers impacting the pine honey market growth.
- The growth in organized retailing globally is another factor that will influence the growth of the global pine honey market during the forecast period. Organized retailing has grown globally with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. The number of supermarkets across the globe is increasing. Urbanization in India is expected to increase during the forecast period.
The pine honey market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The pine honey market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Buram GmbH, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Formaggio Kitchen, Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd., Greka Icons SA, Hic Olive Oil Store, Iliaki Melissokomia, Little Bee Impex, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nirra Co., Oliveology Ltd., Queenscent Honey Products, Si Mel Savidakis and Co., Smari Honey, and The Hellenic Deli among others.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pine honey market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pine honey market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pine honey market across the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pine honey market vendors
|
Pine Honey Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 56.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.0
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Middle East and Africa at 79%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Turkey, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Buram GmbH, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Formaggio Kitchen, Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd., Greka Icons SA, Hic Olive Oil Store, Iliaki Melissokomia, Little Bee Impex, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nirra Co., Oliveology Ltd., Queenscent Honey Products, Si Mel Savidakis and Co., Smari Honey, and The Hellenic Deli
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
