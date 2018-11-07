Ping An Group Appoints International General Counsel

The appointment of Mr. Winegar reflects the Group's commitment to attracting top international talent to enhance the Group's corporate governance practices as a listed company and to accelerate the international transformation of the Group.

Mr. Winegar has over 24 years of experience in law firm and in-house positions. Mr. Winegar began his career in the United States as a corporate attorney at Shearman & Sterling and Goldman Sachs. He moved to Hong Kong with Goldman Sachs in 2005, becoming Managing Director and Senior Counsel at the bank before returning to private practice in 2010 when he joined Paul Hastings. He served as Partner and Chair of Paul Hastings' Hong Kong office before joining Ping An in September.

IP So Lan, the Group's Senior Vice President and head of internal control noted that "Mr. Winegar has a strong reputation with extensive experience in the legal sector in Asia and globally. We are very pleased to have him as part of our leadership team."

"I am thrilled to join this incredible company, which is building on its strong foundation as a diversified financial institution to develop many technology-driven businesses that are transforming markets," said Mr. Winegar.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered personal financial services group. With 182 million customers and 513 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies 'pan financial assets' and 'pan healthcare', which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems in financial services, healthcare, auto services, real estate services and Smart City services. Our aim is to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ping An ranked 10th in Forbes' 2018 Global 2000, and it ranked 29th in Fortune Magazine's 2018 Global 500 Leading Companies. Ping An also ranked 43rd in 2018 WPP Millward Brown's BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn

