Ping An is Selected to Develop National Open Innovation Platform for Next Generation Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Puhui Finance

At Ping An Group, this initiative will be led by affiliate Ping An OneConnect. Ping An OneConnect will use Ping An's rich experience in the personal financial services industry to establish an open platform to help provide solutions at national level to fulfill identified needs in the consumer Puhui Finance sector using Ping An OneConnect's unique "technology"+ "business", dual empowering model. The platform aims to focus on the needs of various financial institutions in the sector and help them build standard services and risk management modules to better serve target customers.

Jessica Tan, Group Co-CEO of Ping An, said, "As a comprehensive financial enterprise established for 31 years, Ping An has cultivated a number of innovative technologies and achievements in recent years under its "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies, which are based on three core technologies of AI, blockchain and cloud. Ping An has the ability to promote the development of the Puhui Finance sector."

Through technology empowerment, scenario development and insertion, capital support and an all-rounded cooperation model, Ping An will gather industry innovation and provide project development recommendations, incubation support, entrepreneurship training and other services for AI innovation enterprises. Ping An will support the development and building of a comprehensive Puhui Finance AI open platform; integrating government, industry, education and research. This initiative may increase China's AI competitiveness through specialized talent training and development.

There are now 15 companies on the National Open Innovation Platform, including Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent, each of them is leading different topics and the panel is of high reputation. In the current announced batch, besides Ping An, nine other companies will be leading on nine other different development topics, including Underlying Software and Hardware (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.), Smart Residence (‎Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd.) and Image and Vision Computing (Shanghai Yitu Network Technology Co., Ltd.).



About Ping An One Connect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. Leveraging the Group's extensive experience in financial services and technology, OneConnect offers full-stack, full scope fintech solutions across banking, insurance and investment. In sales, risk management, operations and services, OneConnect now services over 3,700 financial institutions in China and 10 other countries and regions, with over $3trillion USD transaction volume facilitated every year.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With 196 million retail customers and 576 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan healthcare," which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ping An ranked 7th on the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th on the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

