Ping An Technology and Intel to Establish Joint Innovation Laboratory

The signing ceremony included Ping An Technology leaders Ericson Chan, CEO; William Fang, Chief Technology Officer; and Huang Wei, Strategic Partner and General Manager of Ecosystems; and Intel leaders Rose Schooler, Corporate Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group; General Manager, Data Center Group, Wang Rui, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group; PRC Country Manager, and Liang Yali, Intel Biz Consumption Group, General Manager, PRC.

Mr. Chan said, "Partnering with Intel will give Ping An an edge to boost our cloud technologies and to supercharge our AI-based services and solutions. We will further strengthen our data protection with Intel hardware-enabled security in finance and healthcare, two areas where it is so critical."

Ms. Schooler said, "The two parties will explore joint development in technology areas including AI, high performance computing, visual computing and FPGAs using the full range of Intel's data-centric portfolio. We plan to innovate and support an open ecosystem Ping An Technology's Ping An Cloud."

Backed by the strong financial background of Ping An and the world-class computer technology of Intel, Ping An Technology develops and applies technologies in a wide range of scenarios to support five ecosystems: financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services. Ping An Cloud has yielded numerous innovative results with Intel on the development of financial private and public cloud. Both parties will continue to generate more competitive products and services together, in order to increase the effect of "minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency" in technology innovation.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 500 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan healthcare", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ping An ranked 7th on the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th on the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

