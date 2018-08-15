Ping An Technology once again selected into the 2018 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Ranking Top 100 list, ranking 39th

The continued rise in Ping An Technology's ranking on the list reflects the ongoing implementation of Ping An Group's strategy which is focused on expanding adoption of the FinTech model and initiating the first forays into the FinEco model. Ping An Technology, the key technology arm of Ping An Group, has achieved significant progress in the research and development of new technologies, including intelligent cognition, artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud technology. In addition, the company has innovatively integrated facial recognition and its voiceprint technology into a variety of financial scenarios, including retail lending and risk control, opening the path to making biometric identification the focal point of credential verification and heralding an era that does away with the need for physical credentials, by using technology for accurate personal identification. To further facilitate convenience when it comes to payment, Ping An Technology has partnered with OneConnect to launch the industry's first blink-based payment service, elevating technology-enabled finance to an unprecedented new level.

Looking forward, Ping An Group plans to move to the next stage in terms of its FinTech and FinEco strategy by continuing research and development of leading technologies. In addition, the company plans to build a new service ecosystem by driving renovation and innovation in business with technology, establishing more relationships and exporting technology capabilities.

SOURCE PingAn Tech